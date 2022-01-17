Covid infections rising alarmingly: DGHS

DGHS. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
DGHS. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS

Covid-19 infections are rising at an alarming rate in the country, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Professor Dr ABM Khurshid Alam said today.

"Today's positivity rate is 20% and it is an alarming sign for the country," the DGHS chief commented on Monday during the regular briefing on Covid situation in the country.

He said if the increasing trend is not prevented, it will cause severe threat for us.

"There is no reason to fear for Omicron infection as the variant is causing less casualty. But the IEDCR data says Delta variant has the highest infection rate so far. We have already witnessed the severity of Delta variant," he added.

He further said that Omicron is increasing in Dhaka and its prevalence is less in other cities. 

However, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today that about 69% of the newly detected Covid-19 patients in the country are infected by the Omicron variant of the virus.

The DGHS director general stated that the age limit for booster vaccine dose was lowered from 60 to 50 years.

