Covid hospitalisations will increase in next 5-6 days: Health minister

In the next five to six days the number of hospitalisations from Covid-19 will increase in the country, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Yesterday there were 2,500 infected with Covid-19, today (12 January) it is close to 3,000. Even if 5% of Covid-19 infected patients come to the hospital then the number of patients will become more than the capacity of the hospitals, added the minister.

The health minister said this at a function in Mohakhali on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the positivity rate is 11%, which is 2% more than on Tuesday, said the minister.

He said, "Every country has a capacity. No matter how much you increase the capacity, it is not unlimited. We have to work keeping this in mind.

Then there will be pressure on the hospital again, there will be pressure on the doctors, it will be difficult to get a bed. Mortality will increase".

"When the number of patients was the highest, we arranged for 20,000 beds. Even if 20,000 beds were ready, which we have already instructed for, if the patient count is 40,000 or one lakh, then where will be?" he said.

"We have asked the government to regulate all kinds of public gatherings and gatherings," said Health Minister Zahid Maleque, referring to the International Trade Fair and City Corporation elections amid the rising tide of infections.

"But the Ministry of Health can only give advice and instructions; there is no opportunity to do more than that. The Ministry of Health can make people aware, can give treatment, can highlight the problems, but the health division cannot clear the roads. There is a ministry to implement that", he added

Regarding zoning, the minister said no zoning has been arranged by the health ministry yet. Zoning will be done when needed.

The minister said tourism is being discouraged. Those who work outside must wear masks. Health Minister Zahid Maleque has warned that if people do not wear masks, they will be fined by mobile courts and may go to jail.