Covid detection less in Ctg villages, deaths higher 

The number of Covid-19 deaths is much higher in villages of Chattogram district, although the detection rate in rural areas is less than that in cities.

According to the civil surgeon's office, 53 people died in Chattogram after being infected with the virus in the last two weeks, from 19 June to 2 July. Among them, 35 died in villages.

During this period, 13,004 samples were tested in the district. Of them, 1,041 people tested positive in villages, and 2,596 in urban areas.

Health experts said poor rural health care, the lack of awareness and low vaccination rates are leading to more deaths in villages.

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said awareness is high among city dwellers.

Although the number of villagers who were vaccinated was higher in the first phase of the vaccination programme, they were less interested in getting vaccinated in the second phase, he said.

Besides, villagers are also delaying their post-Covid-19 treatment, he added.

Dr Selim Akhter Chowdhury, chief health officer of Chattogram City Corporation, said people living in villages consider Covid-19 a disease for the rich.

They also think the disease is for city dwellers and it will not come to villages, he said.

Moreover, they do not follow hygiene rules, he added.

At the upazila level, Covid-19 testing facility is available at Chittagong University laboratory in Hathazari and Patia Health Complex. Other upazila health complexes also collect samples that are tested in laboratories of the port city.

But due to the lack of awareness, villagers are not interested in testing, said sources.

Sandwip Upazila Health Officer Md Fazlul Karim said only one Covid-19 patient was detected in the upazila in the last 10-11 days.

He said only five to six samples are sent for testing every day.

According to the district Covid-19 vaccine information form, 542,274 people have completed vaccine registrations in Chattogram. Of them, 295,812 are city dwellers while 246,462 are from villages.

Among city dwellers, 81.35% of registrants have received the first dose of the vaccine while 85.61% have received it in villages. In the port city, 59.57% of registrants got the second dose. In rural areas, this rate is a little less, 57.32%.

Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice-Chancellor Gautam Buddha Das told The Business Standard the comparative health risk assessment between vaccinated and non-vaccinated Covid-19 patients in Chattogram has shown that non-vaccinated ones are being hospitalised more.

"They are suffering from shortness of breath for a maximum of 20 days and many need intensive care unit services," he said.

He also said most of those dying from Covid-19 are patients who have not been vaccinated.

Two-dose vaccine recipients are in better conditions than those of one dose, he added.

Detection rate, deaths rising

During the seven days from 19 June to 25 June, samples of 6,813 people were tested in Chattogram. Among them, 1,470 tested positive, which means the detection rate was 21.57%.

But in the next seven days, from 26 June to 2 July, the detection rate increased to 38.45%.

Similarly, the number of deaths in the first week was 14, which increased to 39 next week.

According to government figures, 59,737 people have been infected with coronavirus in the district. Among them, 710 died.

The first Covid-19 patient was identified on 3 April last year in Chattogram and the first death occurred on 9 April.