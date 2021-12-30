Covid deaths rise to 7, cases to 509 in a day

Bangladesh witnessed a rise in Covid deaths as seven people died of the virus in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Also, the number of daily cases saw an increase with 509 people tested positive for the virus duirng the same period.

The current positivity rate was recorded at 2.25% after 22,667 samples were tested across the country.

The country reported four deaths and 495 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,070 and the case tally increased to 15,85,027 in the country.

Among the deceased reported today, five died in the Dhaka division and one each in Chattogram and Rajshahi divisions.

Also, 395 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.