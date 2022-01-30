Covid deaths jump to 34, highest in nearly 5 months

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 05:02 pm

Bangladesh saw a significant rise in daily Covid deaths as 34 people died of the virus duirng the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

The casualties reported today is the highest since 22 September last year when 36 people died of the virus. 

On Saturday, the country reported 21 deaths in line with a steady surge since mid January. 

Meanwhile, the positivity rate dropped to 28,33%, down from 31.10% a day ago, after testing 43,006 samples across the country.

Also, 12,183 people tested positive for the virus duirng the last 24 hours.

Of today's deceased, the Dhaka division registered the highest 22 deaths followed by five in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, two in Mymensingh and one in Syleht division.

Also, 2,167 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection recording the rate at 87.69%. 

Bangladesh reported its first case on 8 March and the maiden death on 18 March the same year. 

