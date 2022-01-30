Covid deaths jump to 34, highest in five months

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 09:59 pm

Bangladesh reported 34 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours – highest in nearly five months – with a drop in the positivity rate during the time.

The highest number of deaths recorded before Sunday was on 22 September last year with 36 – during the Delta wave.

The positivity rate in the past 24 hours till 8am Sunday stood at 28.33%, down from 31.10% a day ago, after testing 43,006 samples across the country.

Also, 12,183 people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at a programme on Sunday that Omicron has spread all over the country. The rate of infection has increased 20 times and death toll four times, which is alarming. When the infection increases, the death rate will also go up.

"Omicron should not be taken lightly, the transmission should be kept under control. We have to follow the hygiene rules to stay well," he said. 

"Before the Omicron wave, there were only 400 to 500 patients in the hospitals which has crossed 2500 to 3000 now and it is increasing," the health minister added.

Zahid Maleque also said the number of Covid patients in the country is much higher than the reported cases because most of the people do not test. If everyone was tested, the number would have been much higher, the minister added. 

Bangladesh has so far registered 28,363 deaths and 17,85,332 infections since the outbreak in 2020 March.

