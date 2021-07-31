Covid: A week of 200 deaths with 218 dead in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 218 more deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours until Saturday 8am, taking the death toll to 20,685 in the country.

The country has been reporting over 200 deaths daily since 25 July as the health authorities are struggling to curb the runaway infections.

Meanwhile, the number of daily cases declined to 9,369, down from 13,862 in the prevision day, as the samples tested in the 24 hours period also dropped.

In the preceding 24 hours, health officials tested 30,980 samples in 649 labs across the country, which was 45,044 a day ago.

With the latest figures, the case tally increased to 12,49,484 and the positivity rate stands at 30.28% on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the deceased, Dhaka division reported the highest 67 followed by 55 in Chattogram, 27 in Khulna, 22 in Rajshahi, 16 in Rangpur, 12 in Mymensingh, 10 in Barishal, and ning died in Sylhet division.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate went up to 86.29% as 14,017 patients came round from the viral disease in the 24 hours period.