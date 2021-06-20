Covid claims 3 lives, infects 102 others in Chapainawabganj

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three people have died while 102 others tested positive for Covid in the past 24 hours in Chapainawabganj district as situation continues to worsen in the frontier districts.

Of the deceased, two people died at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital while another died at his residence in Gomostapur upazila.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Zahid Nazrul Chowdhury said  samples of 601 people were tested and results of 102 people emerged positive.

The positivity rate of Covid-19 in the district is 16.97%.

So far, 3510 people have been infected in the district while 2,291 people recovered.

A total of 90 people have died in the district to date.

Currently, 1,129 people undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the district. Of them, 66 people are taking treatment at 250-bed Chapainawabganj District Hospital.

On June 16, the ongoing restrictions in the district was extended until 23 June.

Deputy Commissioner Manjurul Hafiz made the announcement at a press briefing.

On May 25, due to the sudden rise in the coronavirus cases in the district, a lockdown was imposed for two consecutive weeks.

To further control the infection rate strict restrictions were imposed from 8-16 June.

