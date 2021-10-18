Covid claims 10 more lives in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Besides, 339 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The positivity rate slightly went up to 1.80% today, up from 1.74% a day ago, as the health officials tested 18,812 samples across the country.

Bangladesh reported 16 deaths and 314 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,778 and the case tally increased to 15,65,827 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three each died in Dhaka and Chattogram divisions, two in Khulna, and one each died in Rajshahi and Sylhet divisions.

Also, 509 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.61% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,793 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,985 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.