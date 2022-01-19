Covid cases see 228% rise in 7 days: DGHS

The number of Covid-19 infections in the country has increased by 228% in the last one week compared to the previous week, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 34,405 people were infected with Covid-19 last week which is above 10,500 higher than the previous week. Some 203,122 samples were tested across the country during the period.

"Deaths from Covid infection increased by 185% during the same period, which is considered to be very alarming," DGHS Director Professor Nazmul Islam told the media during the regular DGHS briefing on Wednesday.

He said 57 people died of Covid-19 last week which is 37 higher than the previous week.

Bangladesh reported 12 more deaths and 9,500 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate rose to 25.11%, which is the highest since 7 August last year.

