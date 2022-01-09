Covid cases see 115% rise last week: DGHS

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 04:35 pm
09 January, 2022

The DGHS director also informed that most of the Omicron-infected patients are doing well

Computer image of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to Covid-19
Photo: REUTERS

The number of Covid-19 infections in the country has increased by 115% in the last one week compared to the previous week, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

"A total of 6,300 people infected with Covid-19 last week which is 3,376 higher than the previous week," DGHS Director Professor Nazmul Islam told the media during the regular DGHS briefing on Sunday.

Bangladesh reported 1,116 Covid-19 in 24 hours till 8am Saturday, read a press release issued by the DGHS.

The positivity rate also rose to 5.79%.

The DGHS director said 23 people died of Covid-19 in last seven days which is 15% higher than the previous week.

He also informed that most of the Omicron-infected patients are doing well. 

"You have to go to the doctor at the right time. Then it will be possible to cure any disease quickly," he added.

Professor Nazmul emphasised on the importance of raising public awareness, using masks and following health guidelines to control the upward trend of coronavirus. 

He further said, "Looking at the picture of the last 30 days, we can see an upward trend of Covid-19 infection. The situation around the world is getting worse day by day. The number of people infected with Omicron variant is increasing in Europe."

