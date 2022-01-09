Covid cases rising in South Asia

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

Covid cases rising in South Asia

The countries have already detected Omicron and attribute the recent spiralling cases to the more contagious strain    

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 10:09 pm
The lack of sufficient testing kits, ICUs and personal protective equipment (PPE) has posed challenges for healthcare professionals since the very beginning of the outbreak in Bangladesh. Photo: UNB
The lack of sufficient testing kits, ICUs and personal protective equipment (PPE) has posed challenges for healthcare professionals since the very beginning of the outbreak in Bangladesh. Photo: UNB

Coronavirus cases in Bangladesh surge 115% in one week. Several Indian states nudge to impose fresh restrictions. Pakistan authorises booster doses for citizens over the age of 30.     

These are the developments and immediate responses of the South Asian countries as their infections have been spiking since the last week of December last year – around one month after the detection of the more transmissible coronavirus variant Omicron.          

Yet, available data are too inadequate to conclude whether the newly found strain makes the cases spike this winter, or whether those are the prolonged rampage by deadly coronavirus variant Delta.

India – the epicentre of Delta devastation last summer – Sunday reported 159,632 new Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the country.

The Indian health ministry reported 327 new deaths, taking the official death toll since the start of the pandemic to 483,790. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to chair a meeting to review the pandemic situation later on Sunday, according to Reuters.

In India's neighbouring Bangladesh, health officials Sunday said they detected 6,300 people with Covid in the past one week. The caseload in the previous week was 3,376.

On that day, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reminded the countrymen about virus safety measures referring to Omicron-led case surges across the globe.    

According to global genomic database GIS AID, Bangladesh sequenced 21 Omicron cases until Sunday. With Omicron cases reported for the first time on 9 December, Dhaka said the Delta and Omicron cases ratio is at 80:20.      

Recent studies suggest that Omicron is less likely to make people seriously ill than the previous Delta variant. But the World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned against describing the Omicron variant as mild, saying it is killing people across the world.

On Saturday, Pakistan's daily Covid cases crossed the 1,500-mark with more than 1,000 seven-day average. The country's infection curve had been downward since October last year, as the authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections.

"There is clear evidence now of a beginning of another COVID wave which has been expected for the last few weeks," Asad Umar, the minister in charge of supervising pandemic operations, wrote on Twitter last week.

Genome sequencing had detected a growing number of cases of the Omicron variant, particularly in the largest city of Karachi, he said.   

Landlocked Nepal reported 696 Covid cases on Saturday while the country's daily caseload had been hovering below 250 in December last year. The Himalayan nation with a vast bordering strip with India confirmed maiden Omicron cases on 7 January this year.

According to the Our World in Data – an initiative for tracking and interpreting global issues into numbers, only 36% of the Nepalese have been inoculated so far.

Despite having around 60% of the population immunised, Covid cases are also increasing in Maldives. The island nation logged 337 new infections on Saturday, which is 16% of the peak Male reported in May last year.

There have been 97,668 infections and 264 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.    

Sri Lanka, the top performer in South Asia in terms of vaccinating 74% of its people so far, seems an exception. Coronavirus cases in the country that lies in the Indian Ocean have been maintaining a fall since October last year.

On Saturday, the country registered 580 cases – less than last week's daily case tally. Sri Lanka so far has sequenced 52 Omicron cases as the country's coronavirus-related deaths stand at 15,099 since the pandemic began. 

Top News

Covid -19 / South Asia Covid-19 / Covid-19 Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

8h | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

9h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

6m | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

6m | Videos
Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

Inventions that changed the world | Ep 1

11m | Videos
Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment