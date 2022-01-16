Covid cases rise above 5,000 in a day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 07:17 pm

Related News

Covid cases rise above 5,000 in a day

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 07:17 pm

The country witnessed a sharp rise in daily infections as 5,222 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday. 

The number of daily cases crossed the 5,000 mark for the first time since 24 August last year, when 5,249 confirmed cases were reported across the country.

Also, eight people died of the virus during the 24 hour period. 

Yesterday, the country registered seven deaths and 3,447 cases. 

Meanwhile, the positivity rate jumped to 17.82%, from 14.35% in the previous day, after 29,305 samples were tested across the country. 

The latest figures show the country's death toll rising to 28,144 and the case tallying to 16,17,711.

Among the deceased, four died in the Dhaka division, three in Chattogram, and one in Sylhet. 

Also, 293 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection during the 24 hours period with a recovery rate of 95.99%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.   

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Health

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

5h | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

5h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Andeem: using tie-dyes to give sharis a burst of life 

6h | Mode
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

6h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

4h | Videos
Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

Prince Andrew Stripped of Military Titles, Charities Amid Sex Abuse Lawsuit

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike