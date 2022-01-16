Covid cases rise above 5,000 in a day

The country witnessed a sharp rise in daily infections as 5,222 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday.

The number of daily cases crossed the 5,000 mark for the first time since 24 August last year, when 5,249 confirmed cases were reported across the country.

Also, eight people died of the virus during the 24 hour period.

Yesterday, the country registered seven deaths and 3,447 cases.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate jumped to 17.82%, from 14.35% in the previous day, after 29,305 samples were tested across the country.

The latest figures show the country's death toll rising to 28,144 and the case tallying to 16,17,711.

Among the deceased, four died in the Dhaka division, three in Chattogram, and one in Sylhet.

Also, 293 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection during the 24 hours period with a recovery rate of 95.99%.

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.