Covid cases rise to 775, positivity rate nearly 4%

Bangladesh reported six more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

Besides, the number of daily cases rose to 775, highest in 89 days, during the same period.

Also, the positivity rate went up to 3.91%, up from 3.37% a day ago, which is the highest since 2 October.

Bangladesh reported four deaths and 674 cases in the previous day.

With the latest additions, the death toll reacehd 28,087 and the case tally climbed to 15,87,915 in the country.

Also, 185 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.61%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.