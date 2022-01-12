Covid cases rise to 2,916 in 24 hours, positivity rate above 11%

Bangladesh has reported four deaths and 2,916 Covid cases in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

Also, the positivity rate rose to 11.68% as 24,964 samples were tested across the country, according to the data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the deaths, three were reported in Dhaka and one in Chattogram.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,111 and the case tally climbed to 16,01,305 in the country.

Also, 266 people recovered from the viral disease during the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate at 96.90%.

Bangladesh reported the first Covid-19 case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March in the same year.

