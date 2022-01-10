Covid cases jump to 2,231 in a day

The country witnessed an overwhelming surge in infections as 2,231 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Also, the current positivity rate jumped to 8.53%, from 6.78% the day before, maintaining an upward trend for the last few weeks.

In the meantime, the country reported three deaths from the virus during the same period.

With the spike in infections, the health officials tested an increased number of 26,143 samples across the country during the 24 hours.

On Sunday, Bangladesh registered three deaths and 1,491 cases from the virus.

The country has logged 28,105 deaths and 15,95,931 infections since the outbreak in 2020.

Of the three deaths reported today, two were from the Dhaka division and one from the Rajshahi division.

Also, 208 people recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours, recording the recovery rate at 97.19%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March in 2020 and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March in the same year.