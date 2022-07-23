Covid cases, deaths decline, positivity rises

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 09:41 pm

Bangladesh reported four more deaths and 446 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Saturday with a rise in the positivity rate. 

The positivity rate was recorded at 10.10% during the same period after testing 4,415 samples across the country. 

Just, a day ago the country reported two deaths, 620 new cases after testing 7,419 samples with a positivity rate of 8.36%.  

The fourth wave of Covid-19 pandemic began in the country in mid-June. The positivity rate remained below 1% for more than three months. Then on 7 June, the rate jumped from 1%. 

In this wave, the highest 16.89% positivity rate was recorded on 6 July. Then the positivity rate again started declining. 

So far 29,262 people have died and 20,01,345 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020. 

Meanwhile, 1,434 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.67%.

