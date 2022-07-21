Covid cases cross 2 million mark

The number of coronavirus cases in Bangladesh surpassed the 2 million mark on Thursday.

The country registered six deaths and 884 cases from Covid in the last 24 hours till 8am today.

During this period, the positivity rate was recorded at 9.81% after testing 9,010 samples across the country.

So far 29,256 people have died and 20,00,279 tested positive for the virus in Bangladesh since 2020.

Meanwhile, 1,602 Covid patients were cured in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 96.56%.

