Covid cases cross 1,000 for second straight day, positivity rate above 5%

Bangladesh reported one more death from Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours as the number of daily cases continued to rise.

The country reported 1,146 Covid cases in the past 24 hours till 8am Friday, maintaining an upward trend since late December.

Saven people died and 1,140 more tested positive for the virus a day ago.

In the preceding 24 hours, the current positivity rate rose to 5.67%, from 4.86% in the previous day, as the health officials tested 20,204 samples across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reacehd 28,098 and the case tally climbed to 15,91,093 in the country.

Also, 170 patients were declared Covid free duirng the 24 hours period, taking the recovery rate to 97.45%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March