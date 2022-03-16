Covid booster jabs four months after 2nd dose: Health minister 

Citizens will be eligible for Covid-19 booster jabs four months after the administration of the second vaccine dose, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

He was speaking to the press at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) conference room in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The move – shortening the booster interval from six months to four – comes following a revised decision of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in this regard.

The fresh directive will come into effect from Thursday -- marking the 102nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day-2022.

Maleque said, "From 17-21 March, some 3.25 crore vaccine doses will be administered under a special campaign. The decision regarding booster jabs will come into effect during this time."

"So far, over 12 crore people have received Covid-19 vaccines across the country," he added.

Of them, some 9.4 crore have been fully vaccinated (at last two vaccine shots) while 50 lakh were received their booster jabs, the minister furthered.

When asked if primary school students would be vaccinated, Zahid Maleque said, "We have all the preparations in this regard. We are waiting for WHO green signal "