Covid booster for health, frontline workers and people above 18 from Tuesday: Health secy 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 December, 2021, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 02:28 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh will start giving Covid-19 booster shots to health and frontline workers and those above 18 from Tuesday, said Health Services Division Senior Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah.

He made the announcement during an event held at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka on Monday.

"Only those who have received both their vaccine dose will get the booster," he added.

"We have seen thousands of flights, around the world, get cancelled due to Omicron in the past few days. Here in Bangladesh, we have confirmed a few cases of the latest coronavirus variant. 

"Everyone needs to get vaccinated and wear masks to protect themselves from Omicron. We have spoken with officials at the grassroots level to create mass awareness and get the general people vaccinated," the senior secretary added. 

He said that despite Bangladesh not producing vaccines themselves, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, it has been able to offer inoculation to everyone across the country.
 

