Covid: Bangladesh sees three deathless days in a row

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 04:47 pm

Illustration: Collected
Bangladesh for the third day in a row reported zero death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

However, 233 people tested positive for the virus during the same period with an 1.69% positivity rate.

Although there was no Covid-related death the previous day, 182 cases were registered across the country.

With the latest addition, the case tally increased to 19,50,357 while the death toll was unchanged at 29,112 .

Meanwhile, 1,561 Covid patients were cured from the viral infection during the same period with the recovery rate recorded at 95.73%. 

Bangladesh reported its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.

 

