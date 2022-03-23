Covid: Bangladesh records one death, 134 fresh cases

Bangladesh reported one death from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Wednesday.

The country also recorded 134 fresh cases from the coronavirus during the period, according to data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The positivity rate for the period was recorded at 1.27% with 10,521 samples tested across the country.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 29,118 and the case tally increased to 19,50,980 in the country.

Also, 921 patients were declared free of Covid-19 in the meantime with a 96.04% recovery rate.

Bangladesh recorded its first Covid case on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.