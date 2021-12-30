Covid antibody response higher among slum-dwellers than non-slum people: Study

People in slums said many of them developed Covid-19 symptoms and recovered at home. The photo was taken at Rayerbazar recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Covid-19 antibody response is higher among slum-dwellers than non-slum people, says a new study.

Some 71% slum dwellers and 62.2% non-slum people in Dhaka and Chattogram were found to be carrying antibodies against coronavirus in the study conducted by the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b).

The study also found 72.9% slum dwellers in Dhaka and 54.2% slum dwellers in Chattogram to have developed Covid-19 antibodies.

An individual having antibodies in the blood means he developed it after being infected or exposed to the virus, and his body produced antibodies in response.

The icddr,b survey was performed on the people living in the slum and non-slum areas of Dhaka and Chattogram between October last year and February this year.

According to the study, low-income individuals had a higher antibody response.

Moderate physical activity positively impact protection from virus infection while those who practise preventive measures like use of mask and hand wash had lower risks of seropositivity.

Also, overweight or obesity enhances the risk of falling prey to the viral disease, added the study findings.

Inadequate vitamin D status did not show any impact on seropositivity as there was a high rate of vitamin D insufficiency in the population.

Individuals who frequently washed hands, did not put fingers on the face, have been vaccinated with BCG, and carried out moderate physical activities were less likely to get infected with Covid-19.

The study also suggests that people who were diagnosed with dengue or chikungunya are more vulnerable to Covid-19 than others.