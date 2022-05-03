Covid-19: Zero death, 7 cases reported in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 05:24 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

The country reported zero death and seven cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Tuesday.

The positivity rate was recorded at .42% testing 1,686 samples across the country.

COVID-19 in Bangladesh

