Covid-19: Zero death, 36 cases reported in 24hrs

The country reported zero death and 36 cases from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Friday.

The positivity rate was recorded at .63% during the same period testing 4754 samples across the country.

So far, 29,127 people have died of the virus and 19,52,674 people tested positive in Bangladesh since the outbreak in 2020.

Also, 326 Covid patients recovered from the viral infection taking the recovery rate to 97.05%.

The country's first Covid case was reported on 8 March 2020 and the maiden death on 18 March the same year.