Covid-19 wreaks havoc before vaccination efforts kick in 

July this year marked Bangladesh's deadliest month yet in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that broke out in the country in March, 2020.

The country registered a record 6,182 deaths and 336,226 cases in just 31 days – the highest figures in the country's pandemic history to date.

Fatalities crossed the grim 200 mark every day from 25 July.

On average, at least 200 people died from the deadly virus every day while the daily infection rate surged to and past the 30% mark.

The third highest single-day figure of deaths caused by coronavirus was recorded on 27 July – 257 fatalities.

Bangladesh recorded its most number of virus cases on 28 July – total 16,230 people had tested positive in one day.

Whereas, the country confirmed its first 350,000 Covid-19 cases in September last year – over six months into the pandemic.

To put things into perspective, it took Bangladesh eight and half months to register 6,000 deaths – from March to mid-November, 2020.

Some 695.25 people died from Covid-19 every month from March last year to March, 2021.

The moving average of monthly casualties was reported at a whopping 2,855.25.

However, things started to change for the better as the government enforced strict lockdown and strengthened its mass inoculation efforts.

The government imposed restrictions on 5 April to contain rising Covid-19 infections and those were extended in phases. A strict lockdown came into effect on 1 July.

The strict lockdown was relaxed for eight days during Eid-ul-Adha. It resumed on 23 July and continued till 5 August.

It was later extended till 10 August.

But the government allowed export-oriented industries to reopen on 1 August due to pressure from owners. All industries reopened on 5 August.

Till Tuesday morning, 21 December, the death toll reached 28,050 and the case tally increased to 1,581,343 across the country.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,545,807.

So far, around 68.6 million people have received their first Covid-19 jab – of them, some 45.7 million have been administered both doses.

The country crossed the landmark of administering 100 million vaccine doses on 1 December – nearly 10 months after the nationwide inoculation campaign was kicked off.

