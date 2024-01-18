Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in Bangladesh

Coronavirus infections with new sub-variant JN. 1 have been detected in the country.

Professor Tahmina Shirin, director of the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said the new sub-variant JN.1 was found in the test samples of five Covid patients.

She mentioned that the five patients infected with the new variant were both from Dhaka and other regions.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) issued a notice today directing the authorities to resume the Covid-19 vaccination programme for first, second, and booster (third and fourth) doses due to a surge in infections.

JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1) variant emerged in late 2023 and is a descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS-CoV-2. BA.2.86 lineage, first identified in August 2023, is phylogenetically distinct from the circulating SARS-CoV-2 Omicron XBB lineages, including EG.5.1 and HK.3. BA.2.86 carries more than 30 mutations in the spike (5) protein, indicating a high potential for immune evasion.

The World Health Organization has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest.

WHO said current vaccines will continue to protect against severe disease and death from JN.1 and other circulating variants of the Covid-19 virus.