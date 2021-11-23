Covid-19 vaccine production possible from next year: Salman F Rahman

The government has been taking all necessary initiatives to go into Covid-19 vaccine production from next year, said Salman F Rahman, private sector industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, on Tuesday.

Besides, Incepta has entered into an agreement with a Chinese company. They have full capacity to produce vaccines, he also said, while speaking at the "Meet the Reporters" programme organised by Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals is also building capacity for vaccine production and the process will be completed within the next four to six weeks, said Salman F Rahman, also the Beximco chairman.

Beximco is contacting vaccine manufacturers around the world, he noted.

The remaining Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses as per the contract with India's Serum Institute will start coming from next month, he also said.

Regarding fuel price hike, the PM's adviser said the price has increased in the country owing to volatility in the international market for crude oil. The price will be reduced when the global rate falls, he added.

He also expressed hope that discipline will return to Dhaka's transport sector if the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project is completed in the next three-four years.

Bangladesh / Coronavirus chronicle / Top News

Covid -19 / Vaccination / Beximco / Salman F Rahman

