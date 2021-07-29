Covid-19 tests suspended in Satkhira for spreading of virus in lab 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 11:20 am

Related News

Covid-19 tests suspended in Satkhira for spreading of virus in lab 

The lab has been closed since Tuesday

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 11:20 am
Covid-19 tests suspended in Satkhira for spreading of virus in lab 

The Covid-19 sample testing has been suspended for three days due to the spread of Covid-19 in the RT PCR lab of Satkhira Medical College Hospital.

The health department said the lab has been closed since Tuesday. There is a possibility of resumption of activities of the lab from Saturday if the lab gets virus-free within three days. 

Hospital sources said, "The virus spread in the PCR lab during the sample test on Monday. At that time, all the samples in the lab came positive. The virus is suspected to have spread in the lab. Later authorities collected samples from the lab's wall and it also came positive. The lab was later shut down."

Satkhira Civil Surgeon Hussein Safayat said, "Work is underway to virus-free the lab. Attempts will be made to test samples in the lab from next Saturday. The lab will be kept open if the results come satisfactory, if not, the lab will be closed for two more days."

Meanwhile, the PCR lab of Satkhira Medical College Hospital has been used as the only corona lab in Satkhira, Jashore, Magura and Narail for the last two months. Although the lab has a capacity of 94 samples per day, it has been tested more than twice its capacity in a day.

Meanwhile, the spread of the coronavirus has complicated the testing of more than five hundred samples frozen in the lab's refrigerator. The PCR lab authorities of Khulna Medical College refused to test the samples and decided to send them to Dhaka.

Dr. Murshid, Health Assistant Director of Khulna Division said "the lab had been shut down due to the spread of coronavirus. It has been decided to send the frozen samples to Dhaka for testing.
 

Top News

sample test / RT-PCR lab

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing