Covid-19 tests suspended in Satkhira for spreading of virus in lab 

The Covid-19 sample testing has been suspended for three days due to the spread of Covid-19 in the RT PCR lab of Satkhira Medical College Hospital.

The health department said the lab has been closed since Tuesday. There is a possibility of resumption of activities of the lab from Saturday if the lab gets virus-free within three days.

Hospital sources said, "The virus spread in the PCR lab during the sample test on Monday. At that time, all the samples in the lab came positive. The virus is suspected to have spread in the lab. Later authorities collected samples from the lab's wall and it also came positive. The lab was later shut down."

Satkhira Civil Surgeon Hussein Safayat said, "Work is underway to virus-free the lab. Attempts will be made to test samples in the lab from next Saturday. The lab will be kept open if the results come satisfactory, if not, the lab will be closed for two more days."

Meanwhile, the PCR lab of Satkhira Medical College Hospital has been used as the only corona lab in Satkhira, Jashore, Magura and Narail for the last two months. Although the lab has a capacity of 94 samples per day, it has been tested more than twice its capacity in a day.

Meanwhile, the spread of the coronavirus has complicated the testing of more than five hundred samples frozen in the lab's refrigerator. The PCR lab authorities of Khulna Medical College refused to test the samples and decided to send them to Dhaka.

Dr. Murshid, Health Assistant Director of Khulna Division said "the lab had been shut down due to the spread of coronavirus. It has been decided to send the frozen samples to Dhaka for testing.

