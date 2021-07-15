19 more deaths reported at RMCH Covid unit

Nineteen more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Five of the deceased were confirmed Covid patients while twelve others died with symptoms. The rest of them, however, died despite testing negative for the virus.

Among the deceased, six each hailed from Rajshahi and Pabna, three from Chapainawabganj, and two each from Natore and Naogaon.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "All these people have died between Wednesday 8am and Thursday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 507 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 56 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 25.85% after 168 samples came back positive against 650 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.

In regard to the consistent fatalities, Rajshahi has been put under special lockdown since 11 June.