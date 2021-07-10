Covid-19: RMCH reports 14 more deaths

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2021, 09:45 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 12:24 pm

Covid-19: RMCH reports 14 more deaths

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 522 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds

Covid-19: RMCH reports 14 more deaths

Fourteen more people died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Six of the deceased were coronavirus positive and eight others died with Covid symptoms. 

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Friday 6am and Saturday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, seven hailed from Rajshahi, four from Natore, and one each from Pabna, Joypurhat and Chuadanga. 

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 522 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 60 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 33.77% after 130 samples came back positive against 385 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday. Chapainawabganj's infection rate was 20.48%.

RMCH / Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) / Covid -19 / Covid 19 / Coronavirus in Bangladesh / rajshahi / Covid-19 Deaths / COVID deaths

