Covid-19: RMCH reports 14 more deaths in 24 hours 

Fourteen more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Six of the deceased were confirmed Covid patients while four others died with symptoms. The rest of them, however, died despite testing negative for the virus.

Among the deceased, five hailed from Rajshahi, four from Natore, two each from Chapainawabganj and Naogaon, and one from Pabna.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "Nine of the latest victims were men and five were female."

All these people have died between Sunday 8am and Monday 8am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 517 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 64 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 29.63% after 186 samples came back positive against 656 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.

In regard to the consistent fatalities, Rajshahi has been put under special lockdown since 11 June.

In Naogaon, the infection rate has climbed to 25.56%.