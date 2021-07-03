Covid-19: RMCH reports 13 more deaths

Thirteen more people have died at the Covid-19 unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Reportedly, five of the deceased was coronavirus positive and eight others died with Covid symptoms.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "These people have died between Friday 6am and Saturday 6am, while undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU) and Covid-19 unit."

Among the deceased, seven hailed from Rajshahi, three from Natore, and one each from Chapainawabganj, Pabna and Naogaon.

A total of 354 people have died in the month of June at the RMCH Covid-19 facility.

At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 478 against 405 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 61 patients in the last 24 hours.

The infection rate was 26.74% in Rajshahi and it was 27.22% in Chapainawabganj.