Covid-19: RMCH logs 19 more deaths

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 10:45 am

Related News

Covid-19: RMCH logs 19 more deaths

Reportedly, four of the deceased were Covid-19 positive and 15 others died with Covid symptoms

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 10:45 am
Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB
Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH). Photo: UNB

Nineteen more people have died at the Covid-19 facility of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, four of the deceased were Covid-19 positive and 15 others died with Covid symptoms.

Among the deceased, ten hailed from Rajshahi, two each from Natore and Naogaon, and one each from Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Kushtia, Chuadanga, and Joypurhat district.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 489 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 76 patients in the last 24 hours."

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 29.03% after 191 samples came back positive against 658 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.

Chapainawabganj's infection rate was 18.52%.

Top News

RMCH / COVID-19 / Deaths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

17h | Videos
TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

TBS Today: Cotton price hike strains RMG makers

17h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

TBS Current Affairs: When will educational institutions re-open?

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

TBS Stories: A buzz creating 100-second wonder "Anarchy", part-1

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time