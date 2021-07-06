Covid-19: RMCH logs 19 more deaths

Nineteen more people have died at the Covid-19 facility of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, four of the deceased were Covid-19 positive and 15 others died with Covid symptoms.

Among the deceased, ten hailed from Rajshahi, two each from Natore and Naogaon, and one each from Chapainawabganj, Pabna, Kushtia, Chuadanga, and Joypurhat district.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the matter and said, "At present, the number of patients admitted to the facility stands at 489 against 454 Covid-dedicated beds, including the newly admitted 76 patients in the last 24 hours."

Meanwhile, the infection rate was 29.03% after 191 samples came back positive against 658 tests done in two PCR labs in Rajshahi yesterday.

Chapainawabganj's infection rate was 18.52%.