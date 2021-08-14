Covid-19 restrictions lifted too soon: Advisory committee

TBS Report
14 August, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2021, 10:02 am

WHO last month said countries that did so risked paying a heavy price for rushing back to normality

Covid-19 restrictions lifted too soon: Advisory committee

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 (NTAC) thinks that the government lifted the restrictions too soon and asked to reconsider the decision.

They also recommended keeping tourist spots and community centres closed for a few more days, restaurants to not allow dine-in, public transport to run with half capacity and for people to maintain hygiene rules.

These decisions were taken in the 44th virtual meeting held on 12 August night, presided over by Professor Dr Mohammad Shahidullah, chairman of the NTAC.

A press release by the committee read, although the lockdown from 23 July to 10 August was not strictly observed, there was an improvement in the infection rate due to the closure of several important venues such as public gatherings. However, neither the rate of infection nor death is under control. In this context, the meeting expressed concern over the recent decision of the government to immediately lift the restrictions.

The meeting felt that the government was in a hurry to relax the restrictions. This could increase the risk of re-infection, putting the economy at greater risk. In this situation, the National Technical Advisory Committee recommended reconsideration of the recent decision taken by the government and thinks another 1-2 weeks lockdown will be fruitful.

The meeting congratulated all concerned including the health department for vaccinating more than 50 lakh people a week through the recent Mass Vaccination Campaign. The meeting welcomed the decision to give Covid-19 vaccine to pregnant and lactating women.

In reply to the Health Education Department of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's letter seeking the opinion of the committee on reopening classes for the 2nd year and final year students of MBBS / BDS courses, the committee agreed on mandatory vaccination before classes and taking precautions, safety and hygienic measures.

The meeting also asked the Department of Drug Administration to ensure proper production and sale of three-layered masks.

The country had been under strict lockdown since the beginning of July until 10 August with an eight-day break during Eid. Amid the restriction period, more than 200 deaths were recorded almost every day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) last month warned governments around the world against easing Covid-19 restrictions too soon, saying countries that did so risked paying a heavy price for rushing back to normality.

