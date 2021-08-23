Covid-19 recovery figure reaches 84,923 in Rajshahi division

A total of 897 more people were cured from Covid-19 in the division on Sunday, taking the recovery figure to 84,923 since the pandemic began in March last year.

Some 14,557 other infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of health.

Meanwhile, 259 more people have tested positive for the deadly virus in all five districts of the division on the same day, taking the total number of infected persons to 94,078.

The death toll climbed to 1,554, including 647 in Bogura, 289 in Rajshahi with 173 in its city, and 158 in Natore, as nine fresh cases of fatality were reported during the period, Dr Talukder added.

The new daily infection figure shows a little-bit escalating trend compared to the previous day's figure of 200.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under treatment while 21,368 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 15,455 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 273 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 211 others were released from isolation during the same time.

Of the total positive cases, the highest 75 were detected in Rajshahi, including 71 in its city, followed by 46 in Bogura, 39 in Pabna, 35 in Natore, 25 in Sirajganj, 21 in Naogaon, 10 in Chapainawabganj and eight Joypurhat districts.

With the newly detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total cases now stands at 26,775 in Rajshahi, including 21,582 in city, 5,435 in Chapainawabganj, 6,279 in Naogaon, 7,840 in Natore, 4,422 in Joypurhat, 20,731 in Bogura, 10,643 in Sirajganj and 11,953 in Pabna.

A total of 1, 08,483 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent the community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Of them, 1, 02,757 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their 14-day quarantine.