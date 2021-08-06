Covid-19: Rangpur, Rajshahi reports 33 deaths

Some 33 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in Rajshahi and Rangpur in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.

Among them, eighteen more people died from Covid-19 and seven died with corona symptoms in Rangpur division.

502 people have tested positive for the Covid-19 in Rangpur division.

Rangpur Divisional Health Director, Md. Motaharul Islam confirmed the information and said the Covid-19 death toll rose at 996, including 18 new deaths.Of these, 281 died from Covid-19 in Dinajpur, 223 in Rangpur, 193 in Thakurgaon, 71 in Nilphamari, 63 in Panchagarh, 57 in Lalmonirhat, 56 in Kurigram and 51 in Gaibandha.

So far 48,000 people have been infected with Covid-19 in eight districts of Rangpur division.

At least 15 to 20 people die everyday with corona symptoms in different government and private hospitals in Rangpur Division. The health department is not counting the death of people who died with Covid-19 symptoms.

The division's hospitals do not have adequate ICU beds compared to critically ill patients. The demand for oxygen is increasing as the patient increases.There are 46 ICU beds for the treatment of patients in eight districts of Rangpur division.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, fifteen people died in the corona ward of Rajshahi Medical.

Among the deceased five died from Covid-19, Six died with symptoms and two were corona negative.

Eight among the deceased hailed from Rajshahi, two each from Natore and Pabna, one each from Chapainawabganj, Naogaon and Kushtia.