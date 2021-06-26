Covid-19 death toll crosses 14,000 mark in Bangladesh

Bangladesh on Saturday set another grim record as the country's death toll from Covid-19 crossed the 14,000-mark.

With 77 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's death toll reached 14,053, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the number of daily infections dropped to 4,334 from 5,869 in the previous day.

At the same time, the positivity rate went up to 22.50%, which is the highest since 16 April when the rate was 23.36% However, the death rate remained unchanged at 1.59%.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India on Saturday recorded as many as 48,698 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 1,183 new deaths, according to the Union health ministry dashboard at 8am. With this, the country's total infection tally was pushed to 30,183,143 and the death toll neared the grim milestone of 400,000.

As of Saturday, 3,926,091 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 181,221,516 people contracted the virus, according to data provided by Worldometer.