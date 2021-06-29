Bangladesh reports 100 plus Covid-deaths for 3rd day in a row

Bangladesh reports 100 plus Covid-deaths for 3rd day in a row

In the last 24 hours, 112 more deaths from Covid-19 and 7,666 new cases were reported across the country

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:03 pm

As the Covid-19 situation continues to escalate across the country, Bangladesh reported over 100 single-day deaths from Covid-19 for the third consecutive day with 112 more fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Earlier in April, which was the cruelest month of the pandemic, Bangladesh reported 100 plus Covid-19 deaths for the fourth day in a row.

With today's additions, the death toll stands at 14,388 in the country, according to the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the case tally of Covid-19 crossed the 9,00,000-mark (exact numbers 9,04,436) in the preceding 24 hours with 7,666 cases recorded in the last 24 hours.

Also, the positivity rate was recorded at 23.97%, the highest since the virus hit the country last year. Meanwhile, the fatality rate remained at 1.59%. 

Also, 31,982 samples were tested in 565 labs across the country. 

Among the latest day's victims, 67 were men, and 45 were women. Of the victims, 98 died in different hospitals across the country while 13 at home. Besides, one more died on the way to hospital.

The country's highest number of 35 deaths was reported in Khulna division followed by Dhaka with 22 single-day deaths.

Moreover, 21 of the deceased hailed from the Rajshahi division, 16 from Chattogram, 10 from Rampur, four from Mymensingh, three from Barishal and one Sylhet division.

Also, 4,027 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 89.75% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 10,253 of the total deceased across the country were men and 4,135 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

India on Tuesday reported 37, 566 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections, while 907 people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health and family welfare ministry. 

As of Tuesday, 3,947,464 people globally succumbed to the viral disease and so far 182,261,595 people contracted the virus, according to data provided by Worldometer. 

