Covid-19 positivity rate drops to zero at 15 Ctg Upazilas

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:42 pm

Related News

Covid-19 positivity rate drops to zero at 15 Ctg Upazilas

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 04:42 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The Covid positivity rate dropped to zero in 15 upazilas of Chattogram and the city reported only three new cases in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The infection rate based on 537 samples was 0.56%, according to a report sent by the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's Office.

No deaths were reported in the last 25 days, and only seven people tested positive in the earlier 24 hours.

The first Covid-19 patient was identified on 3 April 2020 in Chattogram, and the first Covid-19 patient died on 9 April 2020.

As per the latest data, the total death toll in the district stands at 1,362 and the number of Covid positive test results stands at 1,26,584.

Top News

Covid -19 / CTG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

Mitsubishi launches “Outlander Shadhinota Utshob”

2h | Wheels
Uttar Pradesh’s hard man of Hindutva. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Modi keeps winning

2h | Panorama
Two Godwits in a chase. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Godwit: Feathered missile and chemical combat at paddy field

3h | Panorama
Photohut is one of the few entities in the city that survived the world’s transition to digital photography. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Digital photography killed photo studios. And yet Photohut survived and thrived

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Samantha becomes 2nd highest paid actress

Samantha becomes 2nd highest paid actress

Now | Videos
Ukraine-Russia crisis has affected the West

Ukraine-Russia crisis has affected the West

Now | Videos
Bangladesh producing most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

Bangladesh producing most expensive ‘Golden Tea'

8m | Videos
Has Z become a symbol of Russia's war?

Has Z become a symbol of Russia's war?

13m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh