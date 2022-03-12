Covid-19 positivity rate drops to zero at 15 Ctg Upazilas

The Covid positivity rate dropped to zero in 15 upazilas of Chattogram and the city reported only three new cases in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

The infection rate based on 537 samples was 0.56%, according to a report sent by the Chattogram Civil Surgeon's Office.

No deaths were reported in the last 25 days, and only seven people tested positive in the earlier 24 hours.

The first Covid-19 patient was identified on 3 April 2020 in Chattogram, and the first Covid-19 patient died on 9 April 2020.

As per the latest data, the total death toll in the district stands at 1,362 and the number of Covid positive test results stands at 1,26,584.