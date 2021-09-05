Covid-19 positivity rate drops further as 70 more die in 24 hours

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 September, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2021, 06:26 pm

The positivity rate declined to 9.66%

Bangladesh reported 70 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Sunday 8am. 

Also, the positivity rate declined further to 9.66%, down from 9.88% a day ago. 

In the 24-hour span, another 2,430 people tested positivity for the virus in the country.

Both the numbers of daily deaths and cases witnessed an increase today as 61 deaths and 1,743 cases were reported on Saturday.  

In Bangladesh, so far 26,563 people died of the virus and 15,14,456 people were infected with Covid-19. 

Among the deaths reported today, 31 died in Dhaka division, 20 in Chattogram, six in Sylhet, four in Rangpur, three each in Khulna and Rajshahi, two in Barishal and one died in Mymensingh division. 

Also, 5,060 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 95.81% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,188 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,375 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

