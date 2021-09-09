Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 9% as 58 more die in 24hrs

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 06:50 pm

Related News

Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 9% as 58 more die in 24hrs

Today's positivity rate is the lowest in more than three months

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 06:50 pm

Bangladesh reported 58 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am. 

During this period, the positivity rate dropped below 9% for the first time in 102 days. 

The health officials confirmed an 8.76% positivity rate on Thursday after testing 29,541 samples across the country. 

Also, 2,588 more people contracted the virus during the 24 hours period. 

However, the single-day deaths and cases saw a slight growth today with 52 deaths and 2,497 infections reporting in the previsous day.  

Bangladesh has so far witnessed 26,794 casualties and 15,24,810 infections since the outbreak. 

Among the deaths reported today, 22 died in Dhaka division, 19 in Chattogram, eight in Sylhet, five in Khulna, three in Rajshahi and one died in Rangpur division. 

Also, 3,617 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 96.28% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,294 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,500 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

When junk stocks rule

When junk stocks rule

1d | Videos
Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

Taliban claim victory over Panjshir resistance stronghold

1d | Videos
RMG: Orders rise, not price though

RMG: Orders rise, not price though

1d | Videos
Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates