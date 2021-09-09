Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 9% as 58 more die in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 58 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am.

During this period, the positivity rate dropped below 9% for the first time in 102 days.

The health officials confirmed an 8.76% positivity rate on Thursday after testing 29,541 samples across the country.

Also, 2,588 more people contracted the virus during the 24 hours period.

However, the single-day deaths and cases saw a slight growth today with 52 deaths and 2,497 infections reporting in the previsous day.

Bangladesh has so far witnessed 26,794 casualties and 15,24,810 infections since the outbreak.

Among the deaths reported today, 22 died in Dhaka division, 19 in Chattogram, eight in Sylhet, five in Khulna, three in Rajshahi and one died in Rangpur division.

Also, 3,617 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 96.28% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,294 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,500 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.