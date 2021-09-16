Covid-19 positivity rate drops below 6% as 51 more die in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 51 more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8am.

Meanwhile, the current positivity rate dropped to 5.98%, which is the lowest in around six months.

Earlier on 11 March, the health offiicals recorded a 5.82% positivity rate in the country.

Also, 1,862 more people tested positive for the virus across the country today.

Bangladesh saw 51 deaths and 1,901 cases a day ago.

As of Thursday, 27,109 people died and 15,38,203 people were infected with the virus in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, 29 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, six in Khulna, four in Rajshahi, three in Barishal and one died in Rangpur division.

Also, 3,549 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.13% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,461 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,648 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.