Covid-19 positivity rate 100 % in Chuadanga

Breaking all the previous records, Chuadanga district confirmed 100 percent positivity rate in last 24 hours.

All the 41 samples came out positive in test.

Besides, two people died in Covid-19 and four people have died with symptoms, informed the Civil Surgeon's Office on Thursday.

Among the 41 new patients, 19 people are residents of Sadar, 14 of Jibannagar, seven of Alamdanga and one of Damurhuda upazila.

Earlier, the Covid-19 infection rate in the district was 92.75 %.