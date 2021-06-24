Covid-19 positivity rate 100 % in Chuadanga

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report 
24 June, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 12:07 pm

Covid-19 positivity rate 100 % in Chuadanga

All the 41 samples came out positive in test.

TBS Report 
24 June, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 12:07 pm
Covid-19 positivity rate 100 % in Chuadanga

Breaking all the previous records, Chuadanga district confirmed 100 percent positivity rate in last 24 hours.

All the 41 samples came out positive in test. 

Besides, two people died in Covid-19 and four people have died with symptoms, informed the Civil Surgeon's Office on Thursday.

Among the 41 new patients, 19 people are residents of Sadar, 14 of Jibannagar, seven of Alamdanga and one of Damurhuda upazila.

Earlier, the Covid-19 infection rate in the district was 92.75 %.

 

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

TBS Today: Dhaka, an expensive city for expats

21h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

TBS Current Affairs: Lockdown in 7 districts, Dhaka in isolation

22h | Videos
TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

TBS Today: How are hackers created in North Korea?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 