187 people die of Covid-19 infection on Eid day

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 July, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2021, 05:51 pm

File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh reported 187 single deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing up the death toll to 18,685 in the country.  

Meanwhile, 3,697 single-day infections were reported as the number of samples tested during the last 24 hours declined significantly to 11,486.  

However, the positivity and death rates went up during the same period, with a 32.19% positivity rate and 1.64% death rate found in the country. 

The country had been reporting over 200 single-day deaths and 11,000 daily cases over the two weeks before the Eid vacation began, with few exceptions. The highest ever 231 single deaths were reported on 19 July while the most number of 13,768 cases were confirmed on 12 July.

With the latest additions, the case tally increased to 11,40,200, according to the Directorate General of Health Services. 

Of the total deceased, the highest 75 deaths were reported in Dhaka division followed by 44 in Khulna, 23 in Chattogram, 15 in Rangpur, 11 in Barishal, 10 in Rajshahi, five in Mymensingh and four deaths reported in Sylhet division. 

Also, 8,566 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.04% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

