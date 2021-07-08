Covid-19 patients get treatment under open sky in Jashore hospital

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 01:03 pm

Covid-19 patients get treatment under open sky in Jashore hospital

Every day more than 150 cylinders are being used

Photo : TBS
Photo : TBS

Covid-19 Patients in Jashore are being compelled to get treatment under the open sky as the 250-bed Jashore General Hospital has run out of beds because of an influx of virus cases.

The crisis has deepened the suffering of the patients and their relatives.

"My mother-in-law was admitted in the hospital in the morning and kept beside a drain of garbage outside the hospital. No doctor has come yet to check her," said Golapi Begum, an attendant of a Covid-19 patient.

Another patient's attendants Bithika and Khoka informed that their patient has been provided oxygen on a van.

Dr Arif Ahmed, residential medical officer of the hospital, said, "We have opened a 50-bed ward to ease the suffering of the Covid-19 patients. But the suffering of patients with symptoms has increased as they are being kept under open sky because no space is left even in the veranda of the hospital."

"A ward in the residential medical quarter has been opened considering the sufferings of patients in this rainy season but only 15-20 patients can be treated there," he added.

Dr Arif informed that the hospital provides more than three thousand litres of liquid oxygen every day through high flow nasal canola cylinders.

Every day more than 150 cylinders are being used, he said.

Dr Akhteruzzaman, caretaker of the hospital, said, "No patient can be sent back because of the lack of space. They will be treated at any place in the hospital."

"The situation of the district is worsening due to people's unawareness. Transmission is being spread from city to village. If this continues, it will be difficult to provide treatment," he added.

 

Jashore hospital / Covid patients / Open Skies

