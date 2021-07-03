Covid-19 patient dies by suicide in Satkhira

A sexagenarian Covid-19 patient in Kalaroa upazila of Satkhira has reportedly died by suicide.

The deceased, Azgar Ali of Ilishpur village, was undergoing treatment over the last 14 days having been infected with Covid-19, said Keralkata Union Parishad Chairman Golam Morshed.

Kalaroa Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Khairul Kabir said police recovered the body this morning after being informed by locals.

He went out last night but did not return home. Locals found his body this morning, said OC Mir Khairul, adding that it was assumed that he had died by suicide.

An unnatural death case has been filed with the police station in this connection, he added.