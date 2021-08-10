Covid-19: Over 1.91 crore people vaccinated so far

As the mass vaccination drive completed its 3rd day with an overwhelming response, the country has reported having vaccinated some 1.91 crore people as of Monday (9 August).

So far, a total of 1.44 crore people received the first dose and 47.32 lakh received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Reportedly, 1.03 crore people have been jabbed with AstraZeneca-Covishield vaccine, 68.44 lakh with Sinopharm vaccine, 16.72 lakh with Moderna vaccine and 72,407 with Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to date.

Meanwhile, over 2.67 crore people across the country have registered by far to get inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine.

A mass vaccination campaign started from Saturday (7 August) across the country at the union level with a target to vaccinate 32 lakh people in six days.

Sinopharm vaccines are being administered at the village level and Moderna vaccines in the city areas.

According to the DGHS, the number of Sinopharm vaccine receiver male candidates were 37, 90,249 and females were 30,53,836, while 11,17,493 men and 7,91,459 women have been inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.

People aged 25 years and above will be vaccinated during this extended inoculation drive. Besides, the people aged 50 years and above will get priority to receiving vaccines.