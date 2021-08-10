Covid-19: Over 1.91 crore people vaccinated so far

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 12:18 pm

Related News

Covid-19: Over 1.91 crore people vaccinated so far

A total of 1.44 crore people received the first dose and 47.32 lakh received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

TBS Report
10 August, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2021, 12:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As the mass vaccination drive completed its 3rd day with an overwhelming response, the country has reported having vaccinated some 1.91 crore people as of Monday (9 August).

So far, a total of 1.44 crore people received the first dose and 47.32 lakh received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Reportedly, 1.03 crore people have been jabbed with AstraZeneca-Covishield vaccine, 68.44 lakh with Sinopharm vaccine, 16.72 lakh with Moderna vaccine and 72,407 with Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to date.

Meanwhile, over 2.67 crore people across the country have registered by far to get inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine.

A mass vaccination campaign started from Saturday (7 August) across the country at the union level with a target to vaccinate 32 lakh people in six days.

Sinopharm vaccines are being administered at the village level and Moderna vaccines in the city areas.

According to the DGHS, the number of Sinopharm vaccine receiver male candidates were 37, 90,249 and females were 30,53,836, while 11,17,493 men and 7,91,459 women have been inoculated with the Moderna vaccine.

People aged 25 years and above will be vaccinated during this extended inoculation drive. Besides, the people aged 50 years and above will get priority to receiving vaccines.

Top News

Covid -19 in Bangladesh / Covid -19 Vaccine Roll Out / Covid -19 vaccine / Covid -19 / Covid / Coronavirus in Bangladesh / Coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

16h | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

16h | Videos
TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

TBS Today: Pharmaceutical industry eyes on localisation of raw materials

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

TBS Stories: A dragon fruit rooftop garden

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh

3
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

5
ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners
Banking

ONE Bank cooks the books to siphon cash to owners

6
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership