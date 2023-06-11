Covid-19 numbers keep rising: 151 more cases reported

Bangladesh reported 151 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Sunday morning as the cases keep rising in the country.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 20,40,470, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,451 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rose to 7.35 percent from Saturday's 5.41 percent as 2,055 samples were tested.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.35 percent and 1.44 percent, respectively.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on August 10 the same year.